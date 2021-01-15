Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.54. The company had a trading volume of 286,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.92.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

