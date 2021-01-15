Private Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.50. 67,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,290. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

