Privatix (PRIX) Price Tops $0.0753 on Major Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Privatix has a total market cap of $82,970.80 and $22,628.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

PRIX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

