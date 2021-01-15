Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. Approximately 148,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 126,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12.

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Probe Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

