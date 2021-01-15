Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $4.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 million and the highest is $4.22 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $8.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $19.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

