Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $451,200.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

Shares of PGNY traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,115. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $88,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

