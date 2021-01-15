Project Pai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $124,297.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $124,297.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,723,631,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,939,342 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

