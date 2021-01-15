PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 4,444 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $207,979.20.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,947,295.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 251,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PROS by 105.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

