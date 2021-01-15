PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $111,056.40 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $111,056.40.

NYSE PRO traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 251,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PROS by 60.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

