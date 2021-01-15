ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.45. 16,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 5,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 18.51% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

