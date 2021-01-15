ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.69. 8,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 14,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.