ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)’s stock price were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 45,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 56,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Get ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUM. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 65.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 160.1% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.