ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53. Approximately 57 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.58% of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.