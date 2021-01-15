ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $45.32. 3,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.19% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

