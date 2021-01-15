ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $115.35 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $119.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.