ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.09. 527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFU)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

