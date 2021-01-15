ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Trading 7.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 405,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 252,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.