ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProSight Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PROS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 397,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.87.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.