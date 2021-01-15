Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Up 45.0% in December

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,242,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $19.41. 57,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,700. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

