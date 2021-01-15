ProximaX Achieves Market Cap of $5.25 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $122,668.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00244693 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.