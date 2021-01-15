Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRYMY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Prysmian has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

