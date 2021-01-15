PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Up 50.3% in December

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

PSB traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

