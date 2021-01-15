Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.26. Psychemedics shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 27,333 shares.
The company has a market cap of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.
About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
