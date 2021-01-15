Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.26. Psychemedics shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 27,333 shares.

The company has a market cap of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Psychemedics worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.