PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS PEXNY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

