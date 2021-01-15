Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.25 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.18 ($0.22). 158,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 242,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.15 ($0.22).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.02.

About Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

