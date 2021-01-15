Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.70

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 2321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $702.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.