Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.89 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $5,730.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00110902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00243683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 coins and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

