Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 161,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 639,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

LRTNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Pure Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

