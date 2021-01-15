Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) (CVE:QI)’s share price dropped 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a current ratio of 143.57.

Q Investments Ltd. (QI.V) Company Profile (CVE:QI)

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

