Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($3.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HA has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HA stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $961.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 116.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

