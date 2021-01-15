Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Issued By Wedbush

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

TSM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. 599,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,542,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $652.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

