Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.55) EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

UAL stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 340,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,983. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2,461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 697,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after purchasing an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

