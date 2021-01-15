Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Raised by Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:CFF traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,261. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. Conifex Timber Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

