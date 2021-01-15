Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%.

OSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,732. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $102,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

