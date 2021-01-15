Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Increased by Analyst

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Post in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,849. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.