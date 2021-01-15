Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.22. 212,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

