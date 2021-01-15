Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.67.

TSE:WFT traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$75.64. 173,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$86.50.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

