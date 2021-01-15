Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.35.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

