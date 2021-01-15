Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE CFP traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.51. 141,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Canfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.11 and a 1-year high of C$24.23.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

