Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

