Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Raised by Analyst

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ETH opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $585.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.