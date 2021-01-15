Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

NASDAQ CG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

