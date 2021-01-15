Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Lifted by Analyst

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.29 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

