qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Tops $3.57 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. qiibee has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $105.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, qiibee has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00112472 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00063913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00252061 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059354 BTC.

qiibee Profile