Qitmeer Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $471,339.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 140,657,530 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

