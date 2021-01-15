Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $471,339.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 140,657,530 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

