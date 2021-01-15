Qredit Price Tops $0.0057 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $135.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredit aim is to build a payment gateway for end-users to sell/buy goods/services from merchants or from user to user, enabling confidence to both parties. Also allowing the merchant to spend Qredit coins as a reward to their customers after spending a certain amount of money on goods. Qredit aim to drive adoption of the traditional payment methods for merchants by providing them a way to receive fiat currency directly from cryptocurrency buyers, shielding the merchant from market volatility and decreasing the risk of accepting cryptocurrency. By involving physical cards and mobile apps, we will enable the possibility for non-tech users to participate easier in the world of the cryptocurrency. “

Qredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

