Qtum Market Cap Hits $279.77 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00008015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $279.77 million and $677.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,077,668 coins and its circulating supply is 97,558,248 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

