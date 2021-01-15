QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 50,413 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.85. 10,021,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $163.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

