Quant (QNT) Market Cap Tops $228.31 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Quant has a total market cap of $228.31 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for about $18.91 or 0.00051115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002990 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002824 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002895 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007322 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

